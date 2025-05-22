Hello hello,

For the first time in That Final Scene history, I ditched London fog for French Riviera sunshine and dove headfirst into the controlled mayhem of the Cannes Film Festival. Six days, eleven films, approximately forty espressos, and one very unfortunate pair of lost sunglasses later, I emerged with stories, opinions, and a slight wine hangover.

I love this photo from my Nikon D5000 camera roll.

For those wondering what I actually watched:

Enzo (Laurent Cantet)

Promis le ciel/Promised Sky (Erige Sehiri)

Sound of Falling (Mascha Schilinski)

Case 137/Dossier 137 (Dominik Moll)

Sirât (Oliver Laxe)

Eddington (Ari Aster)

Dalloway/The Residence (Yann Gozlan)

The Chronology of Water (Kristen Stewart)

Urchin (Harris Dickinson)

Nouvelle Vague (Richard Linklater)

Die, My Love (Lynne Ramsey)

With gratitude and slightly sunburned shoulders,

Sophie ♥️