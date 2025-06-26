I've been carrying my laptop to the same coffee shop every other morning for weeks, ordering the same flat white, sitting at the same corner table, and opening the same blank document. The barista probably thinks I'm writing the next great novel. Instead, I've been typing and deleting the same opening sentence about how I've been quieter on this platform lately, as if admitting it might somehow make it less true.

Creative block. Seasonal slump. Writer's malaise. All true but incomplete. The real answer is that I've been paralyzed by a series of unresolved decisions that have made it impossible to focus on anything else, including the films and cultural moments I usually can't wait to dissect for you.

So this month, I want to share what's been keeping me from writing. Partly because some of you may be wondering, but mostly because I suspect many of you are navigating similar tensions between creative ambitions and practical realities, between what you want and what feels possible.

In this month’s After Credits, you can also expect: