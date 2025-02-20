PSA: The TFS 2025 Oscars ballot is still open for 3 more days! I want to see your predictions AND your wishlists. Really curious to see how our Substack film community's crystal ball compares to the actual ceremony.

Cast your 2025 Oscars ballot

Hello my wonderful readers, and welcome to February's After Credits.

Today I will be taking you behind the scenes of my first time covering the BAFTAs (spoiler: there was a lot of getting lost in wrong rooms).

Also, this edition is television-packed: From my first impressions of The White Lotus Season 3’s Thai meditation mayhem, to Robert De Niro and Angela Bassett plotting through cyber-crisis in Netflix's Zero Day, to Sterling K. Brown elevating the delightfully uneven Paradise beyond its premise.

Pour yourself something strong, TFSers – we're diving deep...

My first time covering the BAFTAs felt like that scene in Notting Hill where Hugh Grant sneaks into the press junket, except instead of Julia Roberts, I got a soundless livestream and the world's most exclusive game of musical chairs.