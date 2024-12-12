Hello my lovelies,

I spent my birthday weekend doing what any self-respecting film writer would do: making questionable choices. Yes, I turned 32, and yes, I celebrated by finally watching Joker: Folie à Deux. The universe has a way of humbling you on your special day, doesn't it?

The film is exactly what happens when someone mishears "let's make a musical about damaged people" and thinks they said "let's damage people with a musical." Lady Gaga gives it her absolute all – like watching someone perform Shakespeare at a McDonald's drive-thru window. The songs feel like they were written by AI that was only fed rejected American Idol auditions. I wanted so badly to be the contrarian voice defending this film, but sometimes you have to know when to fold 'em.

Thankfully, my boyfriend (who clearly understands the concept of emotional damage control) whisked me away to The Standard’s Decimo in London right after. Nothing cleanses the palette quite like good food and a view that reminds you there's beauty in the world. Even after watching Joaquin Phoenix attempt to sing.

You should absolutely go.

Now, onto the good stuff – After Credits is getting juicier: Paid subscribers are getting more bang for their buck by getting more current releases mixed into their recommendations (because you want to know if that trip to the movies is worth it).

I've also added Justwatch links to everything - a website that tells you exactly where to watch any film or show no matter where you are in the world. Make a free account and never waste another night trying to remember which platform has what you want to watch.

Warning: One recommendation this month will make your entire understanding of romance look like a sad, abandoned Tamagotchi.