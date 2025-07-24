This summer, I've been getting messages from friends and readers asking about my writing setup, where I “work” when I'm in Athens, and whether I have thoughts about Greece's tourism boom. Apparently many of you are planning European writing retreats while also trying to figure out how to travel without becoming the exact tourists you hate. Both valid concerns, honestly.

In this edition of After Credits I'm sharing the Athens spots where I get inspired to write without contributing to the gentrification problem, plus I finally watched that British miniseries everyone was obsessing over in 2019 and I'm genuinely angry at myself for waiting this long.

Also: Netflix dropped a cruise ship disappearance doc that makes every conspiracy theory seem reasonable (so let’s talk about it), and I've curated some of my favorite vacation-gone-wrong films because nothing beats watching fictional people's holidays implode when your own travel plans are giving you stress dreams.