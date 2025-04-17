So I had one of those "maybe I'm not screaming into the void" moments this month when Inbox Reads featured That Final Scene in their newsletter roundup. My immediate reaction was to screenshot it and send it to my mom, who responded with "Who are these people and why are they emailing you?" Progress!

On a different format, I was gagged to see that my Jeremy Strong/Kieran Culkin piece resonated with the fabulous hosts at Around The Way Curls and

, who turned it into conversation fodder for an episode on their podcasts. I may have listened to them several times while doing dishes, grinning like someone who just found extra fries at the bottom of the bag. Their points are EXCELLENT.

Aaaaand on another format, TFS patron

shared two book recommendations with me after reading my

article:

Karen Ho's Liquidated

Mark C Taylor's Confidence Games

She wrote an incredibly thoughtful note about how they connect markets and culture in ways that make me want to start a book club with all of you (jk you know it'll be a film club eventually!!).

My final plug is for all screenwriters! TFS reader

(who's made actual films that people watch) just launched

with Tara Anaïse. Unlike the endless void of contests that take your money and offer nothing but algorithmic rejection, this one promises guaranteed reads from legit agencies, cash prizes, and connections with Film Fatales members.

Every submission gets feedback and bonus materials. Deadlines run through July 15th. If you've got a script sitting around, check this one out 🫶

Now for The Guardian/The Observer story: As promised, I'm sharing below what happened when my Jeremy/Kieran essay a few weeks ago. I'll walk you through the behind-the-scenes exchanges, their final response, and how it ultimately played out. It's equal parts frustrating and revealing: a window into how difficult it is to advocate for yourself when you're a writer without institutional backing.

I'm sharing these details exclusively with TFS patrons because I’m not interested in making headlines. After Credits has become somewhere I can be vulnerable about the realities of being an independent writer and your support makes it possible for me to process these experiences honestly, without worrying about how they might be weaponized in public.

On a fun note, for this month's bonus list, I've cooked up something special that ties directly to the newsletter's namesake 😏

