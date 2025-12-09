That Final Scene

That Final Scene

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sophie's avatar
Sophie
4d

Economic boycotts work! We saw it with Disney when the Jimmy Kimmel thing happened. You should absolutely protest with your wallet. That's the only language they understand.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Ivan Abreu Luciano's avatar
Ivan Abreu Luciano
4d

I’m at a loss for words.

Your essays are so connected with the fabric of human life it’s palpable through the phone. The depth in which you article anger professionally while raging aggressively at what’s going wrong is unique. One day we’ll look back at this era and find your words as a snapshot of the times and historians will say a few stood against the giants, and this piece will find resurgence.

As for Ted, and this merger, if it must happen I vote for paramount to win. Maybe then they’ll be a chance. I see now the future depicted in Wall-E is a certainty and it’ll be made by Netflix.

Welcome back Sophie!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Sophie
24 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 That Final Scene · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture