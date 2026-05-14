That Final Scene

That Final Scene

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Jade Eby's avatar
Jade Eby
6d

AHHHH. You did it againnnn. Not me over here squee-ing and fangirling all over this piece... 😬 But shiiit. This one really nailed all the moving parts for me.

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1 reply by Sophie
Bobbi Kitten's avatar
Bobbi Kitten
5d

I haven't seen the film, but as a raging feminist and someone who grew up choking down the body of Christ while simultaneously worshipping Madonna way more devoutly, this essay was brilliantly woven together. The infallible pop girlie who absorbs the worship and credit of an entire team has been something I have been thinking about for a long time, and it’s strange how even more dystopian and cult-like it has become during these last decades of economic and cultural depression (cue morning-after Met Gala discourse). I loved this essay, and while I haven’t been reading/following your writing for long, this legitimized my fangirl status.

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