That Final Scene

Tim Almond
"A24 gets this."

I've probably said this to you before, but most studios don't care about their brand, don't really have much brand identity, and frequently don't care about releasing what they know is a poor product under their name.

Brands are about trust. Whether it's Mercedes, Aldi or Starbucks. Pick up any random bottle of wine in Aldi and it's at least going to be drinkable. It's not going to taste awful or poison you. It may not be your thing, but you get that, and it won't stop you coming back to Aldi.

If you're going to stick a Sony ident before a film, and the film was clearly badly thrown together garbage, that you later find out tested horribly, you now think Sony are a bunch of rip-off merchants. You aren't going to just throw money at them next time. It's what so many studios don't get. Trying to wrangle a few bucks from first weekend audiences to minimise losses seems like a good idea, but it damages your reputation.

You need people who care about quality. Not just making a franchise film. And maybe it will flop, but it will flop for the right reason, that it wasn't to people's taste. Even people who don't like Tenet don't think that Nolan phoned it in.

Courtney Romano
I was a personal trainer in another lifetime. My clients were fitness-fluent and motivated. They could do anything, and that's exactly WHY they hired me. To just tell them what to do. Option overload is for real, and high level curation, which you so beautifully illustrate in this piece, is a skillset that's going to get even more valuable.

Thank you so so much yet again.

