That Final Scene

That Final Scene

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
D.L. Holmes's avatar
D.L. Holmes
5d

Things that were not on my to-do list for today: feel feelings.

Absolute marvel of a poem. Thank you for sharing.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Sophie
Margaret L.'s avatar
Margaret L.
5d

What a bittersweet coincidence this appeared in my feed just days after a breakup that felt like a punch to the heart. Thank you for this.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Sophie
10 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 That Final Scene · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture