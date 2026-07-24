That Final Scene

That Final Scene

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Brendan Dentino's avatar
Brendan Dentino
19hEdited

My favorite episode of Joyce’s ‘Ulysses’ is Circe, which led me to Madeline Miller’s ‘Circe,’ which led me to be disappointed with Nolan’s treatment of Circe in the movie. You put a finer point on that shortcoming.

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1 reply by Sophie
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Nando
19h

I love reading your take on this because it materializes elements of the film I perceived (especially the negative ones) but couldn't quite put into words. You've given me a lot to think about.

Perhaps there's a silver lining in that there's a whole new round of people becoming interested in the original poem, particularly Wilson's translation (if book sales are anything to go by).

As always, thank you for sharing this, Sophie!

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