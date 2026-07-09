That Final Scene

That Final Scene

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ConfusedX's avatar
ConfusedX
5d

Just wanted to throw my two cents in, Gena Rowlands is a great actor. I distinctly remember watching A Woman Under the Influence and having to consciously relax my body, I was just wound so tight by some of those scenes. It is so painful to watch her anguish. Also let’s not forget that Peter Falks supposed normal guy gets his children drunk. Who’s really the unstable person in this relationship?

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1 reply by Sophie
D.L. Holmes's avatar
D.L. Holmes
5d

Great read as always! Need to rewatch The Witch and Tenet again, as well as A Woman Under The Influence. That one was such a devastating movie. Thank the fates (pun!) that John Cassevetes made it at that time cause I doubt he have gotten it made today.

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