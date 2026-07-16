That Final Scene

That Final Scene

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Eleanor Jones's avatar
Eleanor Jones
4d

This is brilliant work. I could have levitated off the ground reading this part: the "just asking questions" pseudo-intellectual who uses film discourse to avoid engaging with nuance and instead hide behind the facade that they're "fighting the good fight."

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1 reply by Sophie
fouvle's avatar
fouvle
4d

This is such a good look at how people think the director experience affects the making of the movie

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1 reply by Sophie
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