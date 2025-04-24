That Final Scene

That Final Scene

Ted Hope
What has cinema, both the experience and the business, lost or neglected?

You nail it here with your five, Sophie (THANK YOU!): 1. A feeling of cool; 2. Anticipatory joy; 3. Pleasure of limited choices; 4. Fast path to flow state (aka immersion); 5. Class representation.

I'd extend it with:

6. Affordability;

7. The pleasure of the hang before & after -- theaters need to offer this space;

8. Enhancement of the film -- be it before or after, the theater should be the guide in the discussion and not surrender us to the internet;

9. Community: theaters should help you feel part of something bigger than yourself;

10. As the theater is a center of curator & should become something you trust in matters of taste, can't they bring us more that just movies -- but that which is still related to cinema & the culture?

11. A guarantee of perfect exhibition... they police the bathrooms often, letting you know they cleaned the stalls, but what about the sound, projection, lens, and aspect ratio? Why can't they tell us it is perfect. I still dug SINNERS on Tuesday but the left speaker had trouble with the bass and there was no where to register my complaint.

Cinema -- both the experience & the business -- can be saved. But it must be saved.

It's been rusting away for 40 years now.

Scott
Funny enough, the lack of moviegoers attending screenings mid-week is working to bring back some of the flow state. I often joke that my ideal movie-going experience is an empty theater these days because of many of the observations you make. I am so eager to read what you suggest in part 3. So far, you have captured so much of what I have observed in parts 1 and 2, but I am STUMPED to come up with a strategy to save the biz as we know (knew?) it and love it.

