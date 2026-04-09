That Final Scene

That Final Scene

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Jade Eby's avatar
Jade Eby
1h

This is probably the best analysis and deep-dive into the film I've read yet. So many people are trying to decode, discuss, rip apart, diagnose it, etc. But I feel like they are missing so much nuance. Yet, I feel as if you've done so much work here to pull out what Borgli is doing (or at the very least what could have been intended).

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