That Final Scene

That Final Scene

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Nando's avatar
Nando
14h

I am flabbergasted.

Not just because you just took an abstract, almost ethereal feeling that laid both dormant inside me and bubbling up just enough for me to see it and express it.

Not just because you have completely reframed my favorite film of the year and just given me a reason to rewatch it for the third time.

I feel this way because you have encapsulated, in a way I thought was impossible, a role I have occupied more than my insecurities allow me to admit, and that perhaps I still do in some respects.

Someone once told me the music I listen to sounds like elevator music. I find a somewhat painful yet weirdly poetic embrace in that insight, the fact that I like to feel the company of artistic expression meant for the background.

There’s a Spanish song by Christian singer Marcos Vidal, called Nieve y Agua, that precisely mentions this feeling in a specific verse:

There will always be haughty snow

resting on the road,

and humble water battling

in the wheel of the mill,

there will always be guitars

that accompany

so that others may shine.

--

I think life has quietly and consistently pushed me to understand that sonder is real, that there’s a infinite number of stories we will only get to witness from the sidelines, and that there’s a very peculiar, very unique kind of dignity in accepting that reality.

But of course, with dignity, comes pain. Sadness. The unheard melancholy of the backing instruments. The unbearable weight of cognition, of understanding you’re meant to fill in a gap nobody even knows is there. The certainty of the ultimate form of invisibility. The very same feeling you so eloquently express in this essay.

I almost want to print this article and have it placed on my nightstand so I can reflect on it every single night before I go to bed.

Saying “thank you” seems far too reductive to express my gratitude with you, and with life itself for giving me the privilege of knowing you exist and reading the unique conclusions you arrive to in this virtual space.

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Robin Jennings's avatar
Robin Jennings
1d

Sentimental Value does an amazing job of packing those seemingly simple and straightforward scenes with so much subtext and meaning.

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