That Final Scene

That Final Scene

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D.L. Holmes's avatar
D.L. Holmes
3d

I don't watch reality TV but this almost- ALMOST- makes me want to check this show out just to get more context. 'Reality TV' is such a misnomer, though, isn't it? How can it be 'reality' if it's manufactured and shaped by producers behind the scenes?? I suppose that's partly the psychological appeal- even if we know that it's not real, it looks just 'real' enough to trick the mind into believing it's real, the same way that amateur porn looks 'real' and 'authentic'.

Also, as always: please never stop writing!

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2 replies by Sophie and others
Jos P's avatar
Jos P
2dEdited

(Sophie is the only person I know who reads Reddit on light mode)

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