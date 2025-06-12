That Final Scene

That Final Scene

Sean King O’Grady
6d

This all seriously resonates. “Return of the King” ending has been my filmmaking collective’s shorthand for “didn’t know when to end it” for years — I’m relieved to see we aren’t alone.

As to the “why” and psychological underpinnings of fear of finishing things, this strikes a chord, as well. As a kid, I couldn’t finish food. Not a sandwich, banana, apple, anything. I still don’t like doing it. That last bite of anything only gets eaten off my plate if I’m trying to not offend the chef.

So it shouldn’t be a surprise the deciding factor in me once choosing to make a film was that the script had a beautiful bold fuck you non-ending. Another film I made has a “it was all a simulation” ending, which I actually re-wrote from something originally more grounded in the film’s reality.

In fact, I just got off the phone an hour ago with a director whose movie I’m producing currently, discussing possibly reshooting the ending of a film we are close to locking picture on, or throwing out the ending entirely! Just straight up cutting to black at the end of sequence 7. And to be honest, I find that idea incredibly thrilling.

Endings are hard! Painstakingly, brutally, teeth pullingly hard.

If I spent a decade or more of my life making the LOTR trilogy, I’d probably end it 9 times, too!

I will be sharing this with every filmmaker friend who is currently editing something — and will reference as I’m writing my next one. And even then, I’ll still change it in the edit. Isn’t that why we make films? To command the things on screen we can’t control in life? Like death, and other forced endings?

Decarceration
6d

The "extra ending" always struck me as a sense of distrust. Particularly in films where there's a moral message, but one you'd have to decide for yourself. Something like "Flight" qualifies, where I figured Denzel would find the mini bar the night before his big hearing, and then you'd cut to black, wondering if he did the right thing in the end, or if you would have in his place. Then there's the whole bit where they find him the next morning, dress him up, and try to get him to the hearing. Again, there's the suspense -- is he going to get away with it, or is he going to do the right thing? And then that ending arrives in BIG CAPITAL LETTERS because Zemeckis just did not trust us to mentally make the right decision for this character, he didn't trust our morals as an audience at all.



