That Final Scene

Dylan Oxley
6d

I saw this by myself in an empty theatre and bawled at the dance scene. Big supporter of living for the now.

1 reply by Sophie
Steve Kamb
Dec 5

Delightful. I saw this in theaters, and was initially worried after reading reviews complaining about how it was too "saccharine sweet".

Like Shawshank or one of King's other non-horror stories, I was captivated and found it enjoyable, and thought provoking.

I stumbled across a term a few months back that made me pause: "Insecure overachiever." I realized it was how I lived a good portion of my life: driven to succeed so that I could one day feel like I could be "enough." Waking up each morning feeling behind before the day had even started.

(Of course, "enough" was always juuuuuust out of grasp, combined with impostor syndrome, etc.").

It's been pretty freeing when I've changed this mindset to accepting I'm where I am right now, doing what I'm meant to be doing.

Thanks for writing a wonderful essay. We need more Chucks, a few less Albies.

