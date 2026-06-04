That Final Scene

That Final Scene

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Holly Jones's avatar
Holly Jones
1d

exemplary, this. loved The Watermelon Woman, and most of the other titles you've listed here. Though I've not seen Babette's Feast. I'll have to search it out. Thanks for sharing!

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1 reply by Sophie
ConfusedX's avatar
ConfusedX
2d

I vibed hard with that list. Being almost 60 years old I don’t recommend vibing too hard. 😊

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1 reply by Sophie
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