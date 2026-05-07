That Final Scene

That Final Scene

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Simon Dillon's avatar
Simon Dillon
2d

This was all immensely amusing to read (I guffawed at the Penelope is the true hero TwitTok with Taylor Swift thingy). Like everyone else, I'm gagging to see this. Also, I know exactly what you mean about the insufferable tide of Nolan hot takes. It drove me absolutely bananas when Oppenheimer was out. But I suppose that's the price you pay for making films that are this successful.

Here's my irritated pushback on the Nolan naysayers re: Oppenheimer, if you're interested. :)

https://fanfare.pub/why-i-disregard-oppenheimer-whataboutism-51ecbf714549?sk=9bf6a19175a23b326ed4909b9d457214

(For the record, whilst I generally love Nolan's work, they are not above criticism. It may surprise you to know that I have some serious issues with the screenplay for The Dark Knight, for instance, but I'll bore you with those another day.)

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7 replies by Sophie and others
D.L. Holmes's avatar
D.L. Holmes
2d

Thank the gods you kept a diary on this, this made me laugh and think about Nolan's films, especially The Odyssey, in ways I didn't think about.

But also- dear Lord, I think I literally felt the exhaustion of how Nolan fanboys and the internet will have their critical take on The Odyssey JUST by being reminded how Nolan fanboys and the internet will have their critical take on The Odyssey. You'll find me underground for the next few months from July until it blows over.

I still don't know how I feel about Nolan making The Odyssey. Maybe it'll be like that one time James Cameron decided to make a romance movie set on the Titanic; or maybe it'll be like that time Ridley Scott made a romantic comedy-drama with Russell Crowe (A Good Year; I have mixed feelings about that film). Or maybe it'll be like when Nolan himself made Batman Begins after three noir films.

This much I'm certain of: Ludwig Göransson's getting another Oscar nomination.

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