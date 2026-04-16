That Final Scene

That Final Scene

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C. C. Simmons's avatar
C. C. Simmons
14h

I worry often about the world that the younger generation will be inheriting, both in the sense of the jarringly stupid cultural (not to mention socioeconomic) infrastructure we've committed to and that they now have to come of age in, and whether or not there will be a world, period.

But I'm also the oldest of eleven grandkids, and it is unwaveringly clear to me how prepared this younger generation is to become so completely themselves to an extent we haven't seen in centuries. Watching folks like Ben and my teenage cousins and others doing their thing the way they are, I am just so absolutely sure that the toxic pseudo-abundances of yesterday and today aren't going to know what walloped them; literally, tomorrow's prerogative will be incomprehensible to all who will inevitably take it on the chin, and I can't friggin' wait to watch the kids wind up that first haymaker.

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1 reply by Sophie
Courtney Romano's avatar
Courtney Romano
16h

This is genius on multiple levels. Literally sending this to collaborators as I type to s t u d y. You are on fire.

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1 reply by Sophie
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