That Final Scene

That Final Scene

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Brendan Dentino's avatar
Brendan Dentino
15h

Municipal ownership is brilliant.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Sophie
Adi Out Here's avatar
Adi Out Here
14h

I love pretty much all of these ideas! There’s a theater nearish to me that does a lot of these things you’ve mentioned, it shows local documentaries, hosts showings for our local film festival, and even showed a series recently that got people who don’t (can’t) usually go to the movie theater by showing old silent horror films with a modern rock score underneath (the one my friend went to go see recently was Nosferatu with REM playing I think? Wild) I really think if the success is there, people will come.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 That Final Scene
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture