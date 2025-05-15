That Final Scene

That Final Scene

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Charlotte Simmons's avatar
Charlotte Simmons
1d

You're tapping into something adjacent to the evolution of the human species here; meaning-making divorced from ego in both individually reckoning with and collectively sharing those meanings. Create a space that's attractive to the comfort of ego, only to then ease us out of it with the esoteric, emotional magic that cinema can provide in the face of cultural fitness freaks (oh, hey there). What you're proposing here, Sophie, will terrify most, be viewed as hostile by a select few, and be recognized as necessary by who I hope will be enough people.

Let's get to it 😎

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Sophie
Roy Edroso's avatar
Roy Edroso
1d

Brilliant.

One thing I'll say: "membership" is the linchpin. That AMC is hanging in with Stubs, limited as it is, is encouraging. Now imagine if the membership meant you could go to the multiplex anytime and wander, check out any movie you wanted -- like the machines at the gym. That would leverage the short-attention-span problem to encourage grazing and expose the member to experience genres they'd never put a bet on before...

Thanks for giving us a lot to think about.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Sophie
21 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 That Final Scene
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture