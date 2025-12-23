That Final Scene

Rantz Hoseley
5d

Fantastic list. I was stunned on so many levels by C'mon C'mon. I've revisited it more than any other film released 2020-2025. There are just so many little beautiful aspects to it.

Simon Dillon
5d

Aftersun absolutely destroyed me. After I left the cinema, I sat in the car afterwards sobbing, barely able to breathe. It really snuck up on me, got under my skin, and touched me in a way few films ever have.

