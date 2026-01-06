That Final Scene

That Final Scene

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
keira's avatar
keira
5d

great list! can't believe we're halfway through the decade. i could say a lot about the understated importance of nickel boys, but i think "Nickel Boys is what American cinema looks like when it stops letting us be safely distant witnesses to its own history" says it all. completely agree with your take on bugonia, too. surreal but surprisingly refreshing—my 2025 period piece.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Sophie
Jennifer's avatar
Jennifer
3d

Sophie, belated New Year's tidings to you and welcome back. Your list encapsulates why the community here is taking its time to digest and comment on those titles we have yet to finally watch–even though it is now 2026 in every part of the world–or those we are heartened by how much they resonated (the "why" is where you thoughtfully enter) more so than other films released during that span.

I am reminded of still having/wanting to watch "Petite Maman," which is one role for someone who writes about film from a particularly sincere and extending bent. At the other end, I appreciate your prodding me to reconsider "Civil War" apart from the online discourse at the time. While I wasn't seeking clarity in Garland's choosing up sides, I can see how the final minutes spent mainlining his particular gameplay distillate is closer to reality than we are comfortable with admitting to ourselves. Jesse Plemmons who I have enjoyed in a variety of different projects since his TV debut as a Texas teenager is positively searing during his brief screentime. (Not to put too fine a point on it.) Ditto your thoughts on "Sorry, Baby," "Aftersun," and "Bugonia."

Thank you also for the respite from the pall still felt after yesterday's horrific incident in Minneapolis. The enormity is too great to continue turning over in one's mind. This space, your contributions, is essential and we are fortunate to have it glinting once again after the necessary dormancy.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Sophie and others
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 That Final Scene · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture