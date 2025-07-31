That Final Scene

That Final Scene

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Robo's avatar
Robo
1d

"a bit like watching someone lecture you about the virtues of organic produce while you're calculating whether you can afford groceries this week." WOW... great line!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Sophie
Chris Jesu Lee's avatar
Chris Jesu Lee
1d

The Square sounds really interesting (loved Force Majeure, but Triangle of Sadness was just okay). I didn't know that's what that movie was about. Thanks for the rec!

I also have zero trust in The Atlantic lecturing anyone about taste. If I had to choose between a world of inane IG reels or The Atlantic's cultural autocracy, I'd lean towards inane IG reels haha.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Sophie
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 That Final Scene
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture