That Final Scene

That Final Scene

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Q El Crosby's avatar
Q El Crosby
11hEdited

Sophie, there is a very unserious Avatar piece sitting in my drafts right now and I'm trying to discern if this is a sign to post it or just let the discussion finally die lol. If you see it, just know it was your essay that pushed me over the edge. Loved reading as always!

Reply
Share
1 reply by Sophie
The AI Architect's avatar
The AI Architect
14h

This is brilliant! That whole Papyrus font thing from SNL really does stick in peoples minds more than anything from the actual movies lol. Your point about how we mesure cultural impact being totally westernized hit hard, like we dismiss billions in global box office as "just spectacle" while obsessing over whether Brooklyn hipsters made memes. Really apreciate you putting in the work to challeng this tired narrative!

Reply
Share
1 reply by Sophie
16 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 That Final Scene · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture