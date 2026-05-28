That Final Scene

That Final Scene

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Marya E. Gates's avatar
Marya E. Gates
18h

just want to point out the mermaid photo calls were for a film called Titanic Ocean by Konstantina Kotzamani, in which the main conceit is that girls go to boarding school to learn to become professional mermaids (although really the film can be read as a metaphor for art/film school in general). It wasn’t just kitschy. It’s a very emotional film.

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