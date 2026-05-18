you’re invited to co-curate ✨ nolan club ✨
Your first mission awaits.
[commence town crier voice]
Hear ye, hear ye. That Final Scene co-substacking era officially starts today!!!
In case you missed it, a few days ago I announced that TFS will run NOLAN CLUB throughout June and I’m enlisting my paid subscribers to be my exclusive co-curators.
We also have an official fan-voted poster. Treat this as an official signal of how seriously I’m taking the club (very seriously, obviously.)
So Nolan clubbies, your task awaits
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