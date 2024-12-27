A Complete Unknown, Conclave, Black Doves reactions & our annual festive movie quiz

In our final episode of 2024, we do what any self-respecting film nerds would do during the holidays - torture each other with impossibly specific movie trivia. But first, some cinematic therapy:

We kick things off diving into CONCLAVE (or as I like to call it, "Ralph Fiennes Does His Best Pope Impression While Looking Incredibly Concerned"). This leads us down a rabbit hole about actors who deserve Oscars but keep getting snubbed. Speaking of snubs, we tackle the Harry Potter reboot news - I have THOUGHTS about recasting, and they mostly involve protecting the sacred memory of Robbie Coltrane. But that’s for another episode.

The middle chunk gets spicy with chat about Black Doves (Netlix’s new smash hit), the new Bob Dylan film that feels like it exists in a parallel universe (it’s really good), and why Tom Cruise continues to defy both gravity and aging. There's a brief detour into Netflix territory, which somehow evolves into an impassioned debate about MUBI's latest programming choices. If anyone wants to get Simon a pressie, let it be an annual MUBI subscription.

Then comes the quiz portion - the main event, if you will. I channel my inner film school professor and subject Simon to a Mrs. Doubtfire interrogation that would make Robin Williams wince. I absolutely demolish the Fight Club round - turns out watching it approximately 27 times pays off. Ben tests Simon's James Bond knowledge, which leads us down various 007 rabbit holes. Which I didn’t understand one bit.

We close out with anticipation for the new Nosferatu coming in 2024. Because nothing says "Happy New Year" like a German expressionist vampire, right?

Timestamps

00:00 Opening Remarks and Final Episode Introduction

00:15 Reflecting on the Podcast Journey

00:51 Special Ideas for Next Year

00:56 Discussing Conclave and Ralph Fiennes

01:45 Actors Who Deserve an Oscar

02:51 Harry Potter Series Reboot

05:15 Robbie Coltrane's Iconic Roles

06:52 Black Doves and Other TV Shows

10:30 Bob Dylan Movie Review

14:49 Tom Cruise and Action Stars

18:02 Netflix's Latest Offerings

24:37 Discussing 'Queer' and Mubi's Cinema Release

25:17 Reviewing 'Craven' and Aaron Taylor Johnson's Performance

27:06 Christmas Quiz: Mrs. Doubtfire Edition

31:16 Christmas Quiz: Fight Club Edition

32:50 Christmas Quiz: James Bond Edition

35:25 Bond Franchise Deep Dive

40:48 Upcoming Movies and Final Thoughts

Loved what you heard? Let's keep the conversation going - download the Substack app to join our chat around the episode:

Be part of our chronically online film community by following me on:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thatfinalscene

TikTok: https://tiktok.com/@thatfinalscene

Substack (for deeper takes): at https://thatfinalscene.com

And hey, if you're feeling generous, take 30 seconds to rate and review us wherever you're listening - it helps other film obsessives find us. See you in a couple of weeks for another ending that will either vindicate or devastate us.