What makes a great music biopic? (and why you hate them)

Listen, I knew this episode would derail the moment we started talking about The Foreigner (a hidden gem that deserves your time, even if just to watch Jackie Chan break your heart in the most unexpected way). The movie has Pierce Brosnan doing... things with an Irish accent, and that's all I'll say about that. Simon finally caught up with not one, but three gems - the 'Spider-Verse' animation films and Of An Age, which he claims is the best Australian romance film that nobody watched (okay Simon, I see you with the taste).

After you all lovingly bombarded my Instagram Q&A Stories with your (music) biopic takes, we had to dive into this whole... situation. Because apparently, we haven't seen enough after Bohemian Rhapsody. If you're wondering – yes, we're all terrified about the upcoming Bob Dylan and Springsteen projects. But also…intrigued.

Ben went on his monthly 'Scrubs' evangelism tour (but he's not wrong – the way that show balanced comedy and gut-punch moments? Unmatched). I just sat there and nodded because what else can you do when someone's spitting facts?

Timestamps for the chronologically-gifted:

00:00 The one where we catch up

00:31 Jackie Chan makes us emotional

02:00 Brosnan's interesting accent choices

07:06 Simon discovers animation can be art (duh)

11:49 Simon's 'Of An Age' appreciation corner

14:38 That time we all rewatched Skyfall

20:51 Netflix's 'The Perfect Couple' exists

26:52 Ben's weekly 'Scrubs' supremacy segment

28:35 A brief Veep tangent because why not

29:07 TV networks vs. good comedy: a saga

34:11 Your music biopic hot takes (we're concerned)

39:01 Future biopics we're preemptively judging

48:50 What to watch when we're gone

Next episode: There Will Be Milkshakes (iykyk) 🥤

