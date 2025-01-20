The Da Vinci Code Is Stilll Camp & Nosferatu Ending Explained

Well, it seems like it's time to sink our teeth into another THAT FINAL SCENE episode (sorry, couldn't resist). If you're also grappling with Robert Eggers' latest “Nosferatu” and Ellen's choice to face death in that haunting final scene, you might want to tune in.
We go deep into the shadows of this one – from death-and-maiden motifs to why some of us felt oddly disconnected despite the film's technical mastery. Plus, we somehow end up on a tangent about watching THE DA VINCI CODE over the holidays (questionable choices were made) and why old Bond films hit different now.
Fair warning: we get into a heated debate about whether this version of NOSFERATU actually makes us feel anything beyond aesthetic appreciation. And yes, we absolutely dissect that ending – you know I got you covered y’all.
Come for the vampire discourse, stay for our chaotic holiday viewing confessions and some spicy award season predictions that will probably age terribly.
P.S. Between you and me, there's a moment where we completely derail into UK Traitors Season 3 territory and I regret nothing. Enjoy!
Timestamps
00:00 Intriguing Opening Scene
00:13 New Year Greetings and Cultural Differences
01:27 Podcast Behind the Scenes
02:41 Movie Recommendations and Reviews
10:43 Reality TV Highlights
14:08 Discussing the Greatest Film Ever Made
22:37 The Pact and Opening Sequence
23:21 Psychosexual Dynamics and Imaginary Friends
23:28 Critique on Film Length and Pacing
23:41 Character Analysis: Nosferatu and Orlok
26:03 Robert Eggers' Cinematic Style
29:12 Character Performances and Emotional Connection
31:52 Themes of Sacrifice and Grotesque Imagery
41:26 Final Thoughts and Audience Reactions
45:20 Upcoming Episodes and Farewell
