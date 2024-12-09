There Will Be Blood Ending Explained & Other Milkshakes

There's a moment in There Will Be Blood where Daniel Plainview stares at a burning oil derrick with maniacal glee while others panic around him. That scene captures everything fascinating about PTA's examination of capitalism, greed, and American ambition - and it's just one of many moments we unpack in this week's episode - including of course…its final scene.

Before diving into our main discussion, Ben and I get into it over Gladiator 2 (which I maintain is a perfectly entertaining time if you accept it for the ridiculous spectacle it is), and Simon takes us through Michael Bay's 13 Hours, leading to an unexpected conversation about method acting and on-set dynamics.

But the heart of this episode is our analysis of the iconic There Will Be Blood - from Paul Dano's remarkable dual performance (pulled off with just 4 days of prep) to the film's masterful exploration of how capitalism and religion feed off each other. We dig into the historical context, decode that famous milkshake monologue, and debate whether Daniel Plainview was always a monster or if success corrupted him.

Next episode: We're closing out the year with our Christmas special, featuring what will surely be a deeply competitive movie trivia showdown.

Timestamps for the chronologically-gifted:

00:00 Opening Remarks and Initial Banter

00:21 Behind the Scenes of Podcasting

00:50 Correction on Russell Crowe's Oscar Wins

02:04 Discussion on Gladiator 2

10:48 Review of The Foreigner

12:05 Michael Bay's 13 Hours

19:25 Mean Girls and Lindsay Lohan's Career

20:45 Upcoming Movies and Recommendations

24:45 Revisiting There Will Be Blood

27:05 Daniel's Descent into Capitalism

27:24 Manipulating Relationships

27:59 Curiosity and Camera Work

28:51 Moral Ambiguity and Greed

29:12 Sympathy for the Son

30:00 The Harsh Realities of Business

31:10 Religion vs. Capitalism

32:13 The Final Confrontation

33:33 The Aftermath and Reflections

42:57 The Iconic Milkshake Metaphor

51:21 Paul Dano's Performance

57:50 Upcoming Episodes and Farewell

