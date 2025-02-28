The Academy vs the People: 2025 Oscar predictions and your personal favorites (with Gabriel Frieberg)

I've never been so unprepared for an Oscar season. This year's race feels like someone threw all the conventional wisdom into a blender, hit puree, and walked away laughing.

So in this episode, we are joined by

’s

– whose Berlinale stories alone are worth the price of admission – to walk us through his film and TV journey, and quickly descend into our annual tradition of pretending we have any idea what'll happen on Hollywood's favorite night of self-congratulation:

Gabriel turned out to be the perfect antidote to my cynicism, bringing actual insights from the festival circuit while Ben chugged tea and ranted about why "Furiosa" deserved more recognition. We dove into the genuine surprise of Ariana Grande's performance in "Wicked" (who knew?) and debated whether Demi Moore will finally get her flowers in the Best Actress category.

The real fun came when we compared our predictions against what YOU, the TFS community, voted for in our Substack ballot. Your "will win" picks are surprisingly industry-savvy, but your "want to win" choices? Pure chaos in the best possible way.

Sean Baker vs. Brady Corbet for Best Director created our most heated exchange (sorry for the sound spike), and none of us could agree whether "Conclave" deserves its Best Picture nomination. But there's unanimous support for "Anora" in both our panel and community picks—which probably means something else will win because the Oscars love nothing more than making us all look foolish.

Make sure you listen on our take on the Bond franchise's uncertain future and stay for Gabriel’s passionate defense of the films that got completely overlooked this awards season. As always, I promise to eat my words publicly when my predictions turn out wrong.

Catch up on Gabriel’s work at:

Also subscribe to his podcast, The SchmearCast, on Spotify, Apple, or wherever you get your podcasts 🎧

And follow him on Instagram, TikTok & Letterboxd.

Loved what you heard? Let's keep the conversation going at the That Final Scene chat on Substack:

Timestamps

00:00 Introduction to the Podcast and Guest

00:51 Gabriel's Journey in Film and TV

03:24 The Importance of Unique Voices in Film Critique

05:49 Experiences at the Berlinale Film Festival

07:58 Discussion on 'Mickey 17' and Director Bong Joon-ho

09:39 The Future of Big Budget Films and Auteur Directors

11:48 Concerns Over the Bond Franchise and Amazon's Influence

20:02 Oscar Predictions and the Best Actor Category

29:17 The Rise of Timothée Chalamet

30:39 Best Actress Predictions

32:36 Best Supporting Actor Insights

35:08 Best Supporting Actress Discussion

40:00 Best Adapted Screenplay Contenders

44:35 Best Director Showdown

55:04 Fan Favorites and Cult Classics

56:56 Cinematography Predictions

01:00:07 Film Editing Insights

01:03:21 Best Picture Predictions

01:10:30 Oscar Snubs and Underrated Films