That Final Scene

That Final Scene

That Final Scene
That Final Scene
A Few Good Films Launch + Poor Things Ending Explained
0:00
-48:47

A Few Good Films Launch + Poor Things Ending Explained

Sophie's avatar
Sophie
Feb 07, 2024

This year's Everything Everywhere All At Once is here and it's no other than Yorgos Lanthimos' Poor Things (my boy!). In this episode, we break down its final scene but we also finally launch A FEW GOOD FILMS with our very first debate up for a listen. Can't wait for you to chime in & vote.

So let's go:

  • Our dreamy celebrity encounters

  • A friendly debate on approaching celebrities and personal experiences with meeting them

  • Introduction to 'A few good films' aka 'Desert Island' segment

  • The actual DEBATE between me and Simon

  • Discussion on 'Poor Things' , the film's pacing and structure

  • Dissecting the film's final Scene and why it's Lanthimos' most optimistic one yet

  • Reflecting on the film's impact and the director's style

Loved what you heard?

  • Share this episode with someone you know who'd enjoy it

  • Subscribe to our podcast (if you haven't already)

  • Rate it and/or leave a review depending on where you're listening (this really really really helps us going)

Shoot your thoughts and suggestions over a voice note:

Or text us your voice note to (+44)7514969453 on WhatsApp

Sign up to our newsletter to get updates first: https://www.thatfinalscene.com/newsletter/

Follow THAT FINAL SCENE on social:

Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 That Final Scene · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture