Acting debates, Oscars predictions & Banshees of Inisherin Ending Explained (with actor Simon Haines)

Our most anticipated episode has arrived! It's Oscars season hunny which means only one thing...we take a bunch of uneducated guesses on who's going to win the shiny goldie this year. Ben unfortunately couldn't join us for this episode but we brought someone who could turn our un-education to education; Sophie's friend and supremely talented actor Simon Haines.

Dive right in to listen: 👇

Simon P's iconic intro for Simon H

Simon H's acting background and what he's been up to (spoiler alert: he can't tell us)

Movie reccos: What we've been watching over the past weeks

The Oscars predictions debate! We're going through yours + ours and let's just say there's some contention there

Breaking down the final scene of the Oscar-nominated Banshees of Inisherin; We talk about the Irish Civil War, male friendships, the futility of conflict, the psyche of tortured artists and much more

A very special shoutout to the lovely listeners who shared their predictions with us (+ extra cookie to Grant for his great voice note).

Follow Simon Haines on social:

https://www.instagram.com/thesimonhaines/

https://twitter.com/thesimonhaines

Find him on IMDB: https://www.imdb.com/name/nm10586053/

Shoot your thoughts or suggestions over a voice note:

Head to https://thatfinalscene.com/voicemessage & record your voice note on the website

Or text us your voice note to (+44)7514969453 on WhatsApp

Sign up to our newsletter to get updates first: https://www.thatfinalscene.com/newsletter/

Follow THAT FINAL SCENE on social:

Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.





Get full access to That Final Scene at www.thatfinalscene.com/subscribe