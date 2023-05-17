That Final Scene

Air review, Heat retrospective & The Shawshank Redemption ending explained (1-year anniversary special)
Air review, Heat retrospective & The Shawshank Redemption ending explained (1-year anniversary special)

May 17, 2023

Welcome to our ONE YEAR anniversary episode. It's been a year you guys. And what a year it's been. Thank you all for the memories, the laughs, the perspectives, the support - we wouldn't be here without you. Jump right in to celebrate with us:

  • Simon has re-watched Heat and we'll all obsessing over Michael Mann

  • Ben just saw Nobody and he absolutely...(well, listen to the ep)

  • Sophie gives her take on the latest Ben Afflect/Matt Damon flair - Air

  • 1-year anniversary throwback special: best of moments, what you want to hear from us, what you'd like to hear more of

  • A delightful conversation on the iconic ending of The Shawshank Redemption (is there a more fitting film for our 1-year anniversary than the highest rated film on IMDB?)

  • P.s. Are we finally doing The Prestige?

