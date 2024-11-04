Anora, Maria & Industry Season 3 Reviews & Gladiator Ending Explained

Quick heads up: That Final Scene is now dropping new episodes every other MONDAY, giving you extra time to process what just happened (and us extra time to overthink them).

In which your hosts return from their partially Mediterranean adventures (coincidentally matching our Roman episode theme) to dive into the epic final moments of Ridley Scott's sword-and-sandals masterpiece.

But first, we journey through the spring/summer movie landscape, from the neon-drenched violence of John Wick 4 to the emotional gut-punch that is Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (turns out all Spidey films can make us cry).

We clash opinions on the latest batch of blockbusters before storming the gates of the London Film Festival, where Steve McQueen's 'Blitz' left us disappointed and 'Maria' proved that sometimes the best films are the ones that explore a single week than an entire lifetime.

Then it's time to don our armor and dive into GLADIATOR's final showdown - a masterclass in revenge served ice-cold in the Roman sun. We unpack everything from Joaquin Phoenix's god-tier villain performance (the OG toxic failson before Succession made it cool) to Russell Crowe's journey from vengeance to something approaching grace.

Plus, we speculate wildly about the upcoming sequel because apparently what 2024 needs is more sand and sandals.

Time Stamps:

00:00 Opening Remarks and Scene Setup

00:13 Travel Tales and Health Euphoria

01:34 Movie Reviews and Emotional Reactions

03:55 TV Shows and Series Discussions

19:31 Film Festival Highlights and Reviews

34:11 The Ultimate Backstabber

34:25 Commodus' Delusional Plan

35:46 Historical Reflections

38:23 The Tragic Ending

42:12 Maximus' Legacy

49:22 Gladiator 2 Speculations

58:37 Final Thoughts and Recommendations

Loved what you heard? Let's keep the conversation going - download the Substack app to join our chat around the episode:

https://substack.com/chat/3141096

Be part of our chronically online film community by following me on:

* Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thatfinalscene

* TikTok: https://tiktok.com/@thatfinalscene

* Substack (for deeper takes): at https://thatfinalscene.com

And hey, if you're feeling generous, take 30 seconds to rate and review us wherever you're listening - it helps other film obsessives find us. See you in a couple of weeks for another ending that will either vindicate or devastate us.





Get full access to That Final Scene at www.thatfinalscene.com/subscribe