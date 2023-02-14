Best & worst Martin Scorsese films, Marty hot takes & The Departed ending explained

It's hard to find many directors who've been spewing movie hits for over 5 decades (hello Spielberg? Scott?) but Martin Scorsese fits the bill perfectly.

And over 20 episodes in, we thought it was about darn time to talk about the auteur who's influenced not just various genres but also cinema as a craft.

Dive right in for our (belated) episode to listen to:

Further "The Last of Us" reactions

Ben's take on Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Sophie's indie movie recommendation for the week

Simon's arthouse nightmares

Martin Scorsese's best and worst films as voted by YOU

That Marvel x Scorsese debate discourse

A listener's voice note on why Marty may just be overrated (oops)

And a proper breakdown of the final scene of The Departed (yeah, let's put the rat argument to bed)

Loved what you heard?

Share this episode with someone you know who'd enjoy it

Subscribe to our podcast (if you haven't already)

Rate it and/or leave a review depending on where you're listening (this really really really helps us going)

Send us a voice note with your reactions & suggestions:

Head to https://thatfinalscene.com/voicemessage & record your voice note on the website

Or text us your voice note to (+44)7514969453 on WhatsApp

Sign up to our newsletter to get updates first: https://www.thatfinalscene.com/newsletter/

Follow THAT FINAL SCENE on social:

Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.





Get full access to That Final Scene at www.thatfinalscene.com/subscribe