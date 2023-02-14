That Final Scene

That Final Scene

That Final Scene
That Final Scene
Best & worst Martin Scorsese films, Marty hot takes & The Departed ending explained
0:00
-58:02

Best & worst Martin Scorsese films, Marty hot takes & The Departed ending explained

Sophie's avatar
Sophie
Feb 14, 2023

It's hard to find many directors who've been spewing movie hits for over 5 decades (hello Spielberg? Scott?) but Martin Scorsese fits the bill perfectly.

And over 20 episodes in, we thought it was about darn time to talk about the auteur who's influenced not just various genres but also cinema as a craft.

Dive right in for our (belated) episode to listen to:

  • Further "The Last of Us" reactions

  • Ben's take on Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

  • Sophie's indie movie recommendation for the week

  • Simon's arthouse nightmares

  • Martin Scorsese's best and worst films as voted by YOU

  • That Marvel x Scorsese debate discourse

  • A listener's voice note on why Marty may just be overrated (oops)

  • And a proper breakdown of the final scene of The Departed (yeah, let's put the rat argument to bed)

Loved what you heard? 

  • Share this episode with someone you know who'd enjoy it

  • Subscribe to our podcast (if you haven't already)

  • Rate it and/or leave a review depending on where you're listening (this really really really helps us going)

Send us a voice note with your reactions & suggestions:

Sign up to our newsletter to get updates first: https://www.thatfinalscene.com/newsletter/

Follow THAT FINAL SCENE on social:

Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 That Final Scene · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture