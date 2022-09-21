Blade Runner and Blade Runner 2049 endings explained, Rings of Power and House of The Dragon reactions

40 years! Blade Runner was released 40 years ago, so it's time to revisit its iconic endings, and their significance, over the years. And with Blade Runner 2049 celebrating its mini 5 year anniversary, we couldn't pass on a Blade Runner double bill opportunity ;)

We spend the episode talking about:

Our return from our mini break - catching up on Lords of The Rings: Rings of Power and House of the Dragon and much more

If you could say anything to a film character, what would you tell them? (Your responses were so so good)

Our (and your) favourite Blade Runner film

A DEEP DEEP dive into the universe of Blade Runner: The upcoming Amazon live-action series, the various versions of the original and the legacy of 2049

Of course, the (multiple?) endings of Blade Runner and the final scene of Blade Runner 2049

