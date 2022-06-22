BONUS SOLO EPISODE ALERT: I just wrapped Sundance London 2022 at Picturehouse Cinemas so this mini solo episode lets you in on the festival's film highlights. You asked for more suggestions from indie filmmakers so I've come with goodies.

Listen up for reviews on:

Resurrection (starring Rebecca Hall as Margaret, a woman whose carefully constructed life is upended when an unwelcome shadow from her past, David, played excellently by Tim Roth, returns)

Watcher (part of the Official Selection at the Sundance Film Festival 2022 U.S. Dramatic Competition, it was shot during the pandemic and stars Maika Monroe as an expat being stalked)

Hatching (an inventive Finnish horror, the film follows Tinja, a 12-year-old gymnast, who brings a strange mop egg home and nurtures it until it hatches)

The Princess (British director Ed Perkins’ highly anticipated doc lets archive footage do the talking in this compelling and uncompromising documentary of Princess Diana’s story)

We Met In Virtual Reality (Directed by Joe Hunting, this doc takes place entirely within the online platform VRChat)

Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul. (An American dark comedy satire by Adamma Ebo in her directorial debut, and featuring a stellar cast that includes Regina Hall and Sterling K. Brown)

Bodies, Bodies, Bodies (Directed by Halina Reijn and produced by A24, a party game goes awry in this fresh and funny look at backstabbing, fake friends & the TikTok generation)

Episode transcript: https://thatfinalscene.com/episode/bonus-minisode-films-to-add-to-your-watchlist-from-sundance-london-2022

Like what you heard? Make sure you subscribe to the podcast wherever you’re listening.

AND if you want to show us some extra love, please rate & review. It makes a huge huge difference.

· Leave us a voice note: www.thatfinalscene.com/voicemessage/

· Sign up to our newsletter: www.thatfinalscene.com/newsletter/

Follow THAT FINAL SCENE on social:

· Instagram: www.instagram.com/thatfinalscene

· Facebook: www.facebook.com/thatfinalscene

· TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@thatfinalscene

· YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxZeo-b950d9sxXF_0x5-Wg

Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.





Get full access to That Final Scene at www.thatfinalscene.com/subscribe