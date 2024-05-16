Challengers reactions, Baby Reindeer discourse & is the Superhero era over?

You'll want to stay until the END for this episode...trust me. We're back with another catch up episode (as we have soooo much catch up to do) but fear not, the next ep is going to be a massive final scene treat. In any case, this discussion was really fun:

A listener did not enjoy Ripley so we're diving right into it

Ben has now also watched Baby Reindeer and gives his reactions

Sophie is obsessed with Challengers and struggles to not give any spoilers

Simon watched A Beautiful Boy and gave his reaction

Tom Hanks and his Da Vinci trilogy has a cameo somewhere in the ep

Another listener asked us if Timothée Chamalet should stop acting and we have thoughts

We tackle a more serious listener question: Is the era of superheroes over? This is a JUICY one

ANDDDD we announce the final scene of THE LORD OF THE RINGS: THE FELLOWSHIP OF THE RING - we finally convinced Simon!!

