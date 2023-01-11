ChatGPT tells us the best final scenes of all time & Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery ending explained

Happy New Year, friends! We are back with our very first 2023 episode and YES, we just had to talk about that onion movie. Let's crack on...

What you'll hear on this episode:

Simon's commentary on License to Kill's audio commentary

Ben's movie recs from the holiday break (yes, The Banshees of Inisherin is one of them and the accents did NOT disappoint)

Sophie's "A Movie A Day" challenge for 2023 and how it's going

Some wonderful personal news from a member of the podcast team

A "conversation" with ChatGBT: We asked the chatbot to generate a podcast intro for us, its favourite final scenes & more

Our reaction to Rian Johnson's Knives Out sequel Glass Onion (it's not what you think...)

And of course, a breakdown of that explosive ending

We'll see you in two weeks with the modern comedy classic (because you asked for more comedies this year!)...Bridesmaids.

In the meantime:

