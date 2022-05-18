Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness ending explained, Moon Knight reactions & best post-credits scenes in cinema

Things get HEATED in this week’s episode. Dive in to hear us talk (and debate) about:

· What we saw this week: From HARD LOVE to Disney Plus’ MOON KNIGHT and Andrea Arnold’s FISH TANK

· The best post credits-scenes in film history: It didn’t all start with Marvel and we’ve got the receipts to prove it (thanks to you)

· The Doctor Strange in The Multiverse of Madness ending: Breaking down the meaning of the Third Eye, Charlize Theron’s Clea and that awesome Bruce Campbell cameo

Films and TV shows with awesome post-credits scenes that are mentioned in this episode: Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, Bridesmaids, School of Rock, Matrix: Reloaded, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Spiderman: Homecoming, X-Men: Days of the Future Past, Deadpool, Sharp Objects, Jaws

Also overheard in the episode:

Check out the wonderful programme from Odyssey, the biggest Chinese film festival in Europe, running until 10th of June with plenty of online/accessible screenings.

The Elvis Dead musical DOES exist and here’s all the deets.

