Donnie Darko, Cabin In The Woods & Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (Halloween Special)
Oct 19, 2022

Hi friends and foes - Spooky season is upon us and we're getting all dark and gnarly with a Halloween Special episode for you.

We're full of treats (no tricks) with this one:

  • Sophie is back on her bullsh*t with loads of TV and film recommendations (yeah The Watcher is the absolute best and worst at the same time)

  • Simon has some strong thoughts on the upcoming Netflix film Roald Dahl's Matilda

  • Ben is slowly losing his patience with Rings of Power and House of The Dragon

  • What constitutes a Halloween film? If Die Hard is a Christmas film, isn't Donnie Darko a Halloween film? A DEBATE

  • The meta-ness of Cabin in The Woods is far superior to what we've seen from other recent meta horror films like The Matrix 4 and Scream 5

  • How the nose and wig acting in Sweeney Todd delivers spot-on Macbeth vibes

