Donnie Darko, Cabin In The Woods & Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (Halloween Special)

Hi friends and foes - Spooky season is upon us and we're getting all dark and gnarly with a Halloween Special episode for you.

We're full of treats (no tricks) with this one:

Sophie is back on her bullsh*t with loads of TV and film recommendations (yeah The Watcher is the absolute best and worst at the same time)

Simon has some strong thoughts on the upcoming Netflix film Roald Dahl's Matilda

Ben is slowly losing his patience with Rings of Power and House of The Dragon

What constitutes a Halloween film? If Die Hard is a Christmas film, isn't Donnie Darko a Halloween film? A DEBATE

The meta-ness of Cabin in The Woods is far superior to what we've seen from other recent meta horror films like The Matrix 4 and Scream 5

How the nose and wig acting in Sweeney Todd delivers spot-on Macbeth vibes

