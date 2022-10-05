Don't Worry Darling review and ending explained, Harry Styles' acting chops & Wolverine joining Deadpool 3 reactions

Well. We couldn't resist but jump on the Wilde-Pugh-Styles-Pine train with this episode. No, we don't talk about The Spit all that much (y'all are just looking for drama) but we do go all in on the plot, direction & story of the most talked about film of the year (as of yet).

Dive right in to hear:

Simon taking some of our film recommendations, as mentioned in the podcast (he finally watched THE PRESTIGE!!)

Sophie finally catching up on Only Murders In The Building Season 2 (and she has thoughts about it)

Ben still pushing through with Rings of Power and House of The Dragon

Our reactions to Hugh Jackman's Wolverine joining Deadpool 2

Our much-heated reactions to Don't Worry Darling (let's just say we didn't agree on much)

Our thoughts on the film's ending and how we'd make it better (we agreed a bit more here)

The difference between assumed endings and cliffhangers (and how they make an ending great)

