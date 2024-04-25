That Final Scene

Dune: Part Two Ending Explained, Roadhouse Remake, Fallout & Baby Reindeer Reactions
Sophie's avatar
Sophie
Apr 25, 2024

Heyllo! After an extended break (and still suffering through third winter here in the UK), the gang is back with some movie and TV talk. We hope you missed us 🥹

Let's jump right in:

  • Holidays! Trips! Work! The team's been busEY but we did our best to come back in full force

  • Why is the new Roadhouse so...bad? Simon answers.

  • Baby Reindeer is the best show Sophie has seen this year

  • Ben is sort of obsessed with Fallout...which is frankly great news

  • DUNE 2 breakdown including that final scene (and what comes next)

