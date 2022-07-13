Elvis review, The Long Goodbye ending explained + indie filmmaking with the South London Film Festival founder Kyriakos Georgiou

In this episode, we’re excited to have filmmaker, actor, producer, director & the South London Film Festival founder, Kyriakos (Kyri) Georgiou as a guest!

Filmmakers: Scroll down for an exclusive discount code when submitting your film to the festival.

We’re talking:

Elvis starring Austin Butler and Tom Hanks (and how it gave us both the best and worst performances of 2022 so far)

Method acting: Is it worth it?

Kyri’s incredible life story: how he became a filmmaker, shot his short film during the pandemic, founded the South London Film Festival and what’s next in store for the festival

The astonishing final scene of Oscar-winning short film “The Long Goodbye” starring Riz Ahmed and directed by Aneil Karia

Post-Brexit England, underrepresentation, and the urgent need for more diverse stories

Get connected with Kyri and the festival:

South London Film Festival

Website - https://www.southlondonfilmfest.co.uk/

Social - https://www.instagram.com/SouthLondonFilmFestival/

Submit Films Here - https://filmfreeway.com/TheSouthLondonFilmFestival

Email - info@southlondonfilmfest.co.uk

Use Code - TFSCENE22 for a 20% discount to submit your film! Applied at checkout on FilmFreeway: https://filmfreeway.com/TheSouthLondonFilmFestival

Kyriakos Georgiou

Website - https://www.georgioufilms.com/

Social - https://www.instagram.com/thekyriakosgeorgiou/

“When Life Gives You Lemons, Take Them Because There is None Left in Tescos” short film - https://vimeo.com/411340432

Films overheard in this episode: The Rocky Horror Picture Show, Star Wars: Rogue One, Elvis, Moulin Rouge, The Great Gatsby, Titanic, Surge

Shoot your thoughts or suggestions over a voice note:

Head to https://thatfinalscene.com/voicemessage & record your voice note

Or text us your voice note to (+44)7514969453 on WhatsApp

Follow THAT FINAL SCENE on social:

Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.