Elvis review, The Long Goodbye ending explained + indie filmmaking with the South London Film Festival founder Kyriakos Georgiou
Elvis review, The Long Goodbye ending explained + indie filmmaking with the South London Film Festival founder Kyriakos Georgiou

Jul 13, 2022

In this episode, we’re excited to have filmmaker, actor, producer, director & the South London Film Festival founder, Kyriakos (Kyri) Georgiou as a guest!

Filmmakers: Scroll down for an exclusive discount code when submitting your film to the festival.

We’re talking:

  • Elvis starring Austin Butler and Tom Hanks (and how it gave us both the best and worst performances of 2022 so far)

  • Method acting: Is it worth it?

  • Kyri’s incredible life story: how he became a filmmaker, shot his short film during the pandemic, founded the South London Film Festival and what’s next in store for the festival

  • The astonishing final scene of Oscar-winning short film “The Long Goodbye” starring Riz Ahmed and directed by Aneil Karia

  • Post-Brexit England, underrepresentation, and the urgent need for more diverse stories

Get connected with Kyri and the festival:

South London Film Festival 

Use Code - TFSCENE22 for a 20% discount to submit your film! Applied at checkout on FilmFreeway: https://filmfreeway.com/TheSouthLondonFilmFestival

Kyriakos Georgiou

Films overheard in this episode: The Rocky Horror Picture Show, Star Wars: Rogue One, Elvis, Moulin Rouge, The Great Gatsby, Titanic, Surge

